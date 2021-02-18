Suspects detained in Albertville bank robbery

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Police had three suspects in custody for the robbery of an Albertville bank Thursday afternoon.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said the Regions Bank there was robbed just before 1:30 p.m.

One suspect ran from the bank and was caught at a nearby business, Smith said. Two other people in what is believed to be the getaway vehicle were stopped and detained near the Jack’s on Highway 431, he said.

No other information was immediately available. Smith said the FBI was headed to the scene.