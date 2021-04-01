Suspected murder weapon recovered in Limestone County killing

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Limestone County authorities said they believe they have found the gun used to kill a Limestone County man earlier this week.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon investigators found a .357 handgun in a burn pile in the 22000 block of New Garden Road. The gun had three spent shells in it, they said.

The gun is believed to belong to David Thornton, 51, who was shot and killed at his home on New Garden Road early Monday morning. Thornton’s son, Daniel Thornton, 27, is charged with his murder.

The gun has been sent off for a forensic analysis to compare with bullets found at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Daniel Thornton was still being held in the Limestone County Detention Center without bond Thursday evening.