Suspected mail thief to be charged with trafficking in stolen identities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A suspected mail thief is behind behind bars in Huntsville. The arrest comes as a rash of mail thefts have been reported across the region.



Huntsville Police said trafficking in stolen identities charges are pending for 34 year old Tyler Burns after they found his vehicle packed with a stash of neighborhood mail near the Bridge Street Town Centre.



“At a time like this, with stimulus checks, the thought of mail theft just really makes my stomach turn because people are really in desperate need,” said James McGuffey of Huntsville.



“Scammers do that every day. They’ll target a neighborhood. They’ll target a person even and start gathering as much information as possible until they have enough to open an account or get a fake ID. That happens all the time,” said Elizabeth Garcia, Better Business Bureau of North Alabama CEO



Garcia added that those fake ID photos often come from social media accounts and can sometimes be used to cash checks. So she suggests grabbing your mail as soon as it arrives, and if you can’t, asking a friend or a neighbor to hold onto it for you. You can also consider getting a P.O. Box.



“Especially during this time if you believe that you’re going to be receiving a stimulus check and want to make sure that it stays in your hands and not someone else’s,” said Garcia.

