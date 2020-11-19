Suspected armed robber arrested by Huntsville Police

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Christopher Maxwell Owens,26, was arrested by Huntsville police for 6 counts of Robbery.

Owens was arrested at a home off of Mastin Lake Road on November 18th.

HPD says they have been investigating several robberies since November 12th. During each robbery, the suspect had a gun and demanded cash from the register.

Police say in one incident he threatened to shoot an employee if they did not comply.

HPD began investigating these robberies on November 12th with the first robbery occurring at the Walgreens 3500 Mastin Lake Rd at 8:00pm.

The subsequent robberies occurred at:

Metro PCS at 3606 Mastin Lake Rd on Nov 13 th at 1:05 pm

at 1:05 pm Family Dollar at 3407 Pulaski Pike also on Nov 13 th at 1:15 pm

at 1:15 pm Metro PCS at 3310 Meridian St on Nov 14 th at 4:21 pm

at 4:21 pm Family Dollar at 405 Mastin Lake on Nov 15 th at 6:14 pm

at 6:14 pm Dollar General on 5991 Pulaski Pike on Nov 17th at 4:45 pm