Suspect sought in DeKalb County motorcycle chase

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the rider of a motorcycle that led them on a chase near Little River Canyon National Preserve Thursday morning.

The chase started around 10 a.m. on Highway 35, deputies said. ALEA State Troopers, Fort Payne police and DeKalb County deputies all chased the suspect down Highway 35 to Scenic Parkway and then onto Fischer Road in Fort Payne.

The chase ended on County Road 153 near Counter Road 295 when the suspect wrecked his motorcycle, authorities said.

DeSoto State Park rangers joined authorities to help, but after searching the area for several hours, authorities said they were not able to find the man.

The suspect was a white male with a white t-shirt, olive green short pants and a black hat, according to the sheriff’s office. He also was heavily tattooed on his neck and arms and was carrying a backpack, and deputies said they believe he was injured in the wreck.

Anyone who knows the man or believes they have spotted him is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.