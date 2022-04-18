TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who was wanted in connection to a murder in Houston died after leading police on a chase and turning the gun on himself in Trussville Saturday.

Francisco Gonzalez, 22, died at 9:45 a.m. Saturday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading officers with the Trussville Police Department on a chase that ended at the corner of Boulder Drive and North Chalkville Road, according to Jefferson County Coroner William Yates.

Lt. Clint Reiner of the Trussville Police Department said that Gonzalez, originally from Elizabeth, New Jersey, had been a suspect in the murder of Saymo Pieternelle, who was shot to death at Cambria Cove Apartments in Houston Friday. On Saturday, Gonzalez’s car tag was flagged in Trussville through camera surveillance and police were notified of how he was being sought in Texas.

Reiner said Gonzalez was first spotted at the Shell gas station on North Chalkville Road. Reiner said officers attempted to stop Gonzalez, but he fled in his car, leading police on a pursuit for a quarter of a mile before shooting himself as he drove, crashing into a car near the Boulder Drive intersection. No one was injured in the shooting.

Reiner said police believe Gonzalez was passing through Trussville on his way back to New Jersey.

The Trussville Police Department will hand over its investigation of Gonzalez’s suicide back to Harris County, who is continuing to investigate Pieternelle’s death.