Suspect in multiple Morgan County break-ins identified

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A suspect has been identified in connection with a series of break-ins in the Lacon/Falkville area in July.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Colt Wheeler Burney, 39, is responsible for the series of break-ins on July 20, 2021.

Officials said Burney stole multiple items including a computer and multiple guns.

Investigators were able to get the computer and a majority of the guns back after a traffic stop with the Decatur Police Department.

Burney is in the Lawerence County Jail on other charges and will be extradited to face charges in Morgan County after his release.