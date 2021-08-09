Suspect in multiple Morgan County break-ins identified

News

by: Kaitlin Kanable

Posted: / Updated:

Shiny silver metal handcuffs on blue surface with space for copy.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A suspect has been identified in connection with a series of break-ins in the Lacon/Falkville area in July.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Colt Wheeler Burney, 39, is responsible for the series of break-ins on July 20, 2021.

Officials said Burney stole multiple items including a computer and multiple guns.

Investigators were able to get the computer and a majority of the guns back after a traffic stop with the Decatur Police Department.

Burney is in the Lawerence County Jail on other charges and will be extradited to face charges in Morgan County after his release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News