Suspect in Kimberly officer’s death also faces federal firearms charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – An Addison man charged with shooting and killing a Jefferson County officer was indicted by a federal grand jury with illegal possession of a firearm.

Preston Cheyenne Johnson, 37, was indicted Thursday. Johnson is also charged with capital murder for the death of Kimberly Police Officer Nick O’Rear on February 4.

O’Rear had served with the department for a year at the time of his death. According to authorities, he was a father of two with another on the way.

The maximum penalty for being a felon in possession of a firearm is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court March 5.