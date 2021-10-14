Suspect in fatal shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M game was out on bond in separate robbery case

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man believed to have shot and killed a man following an argument on a football game over the weekend has been arrested.

Emanuel Tolbert III, 19, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with murder. According to the Bessemer Police Department, 27-year-old Kealand Pickens was shot outside a home in the 1000 block of 6th Avenue North in Bessemer Saturday night. Police report that Tolbert and Pickens allegedly got into an argument following Alabama’s 41-38 loss to Texas A&M Saturday night and were asked to leave. Once outside, Pickens was shot in the torso. He died after being taken to UAB Hospital.

Tolbert is also facing robbery charges in a separate case from Nov. 5, 2020, where he and three others were accused of holding a man at gunpoint and forcing him to give them his wallet. Five days later, he was released from jail after posting $25,000 bond.

On Monday, prosecutors requested that Tolbert’s bond be revoked in the wake of his alleged involvement in Pickens’ death.

Tolbert is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $150,000 bond.