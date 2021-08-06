Suspect in Decatur shooting found in Texas, arrested for capital murder

DECATUR, Ala. — A man wanted on capital murder charges in Decatur was found Friday in Texas.
According to the Decatur Police Department, U.S. Marshals located Keondrick Tyrek Boyd in Fort Worth, Texas on August 6. A capital murder warrant was issued for Boyd on Thursday, August 5.
Boyd is wanted in the shooting of Rodney Fossett, 21, of Decatur, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds when authorities found him at Summer Courtyard Apartments. He succumbed to his injuries at Huntsville Hospital Thursday.
Decatur Police say Boyd is being held at the Tarrant County Jail, awaiting extradition to the Morgan County Correctional Facility where he will be held without bond.