LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Limestone County Sheriff’s Office officials said they have a suspect in custody after reports of a robbery Thursday.

LCSO said they were called to the scene of a robbery at a business in the 28,000-block of Alabama Highway 99.

There is no further threat to the community, according to Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin.

Officials said more information including charges will be released after the investigation is complete.