JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – An assault suspect from Walker County is in police custody Friday afternoon after a manhunt in Jackson County.

According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have captured Adam Ruiz, who is wanted after an assault in Jasper on August 20, that left a woman unresponsive. She was taken to UAB Hospital.

Ruiz was on the run for more than a week, leading several agencies on a multi-county chase that ended in the Stevenson area.