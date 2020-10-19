Suspect accused of shooting East Tennessee officer killed in shootout with police

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE/WKRN) — An East Ridge Police Officer was shot during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon and the suspect was shot and killed in a shootout with law enforcement.

East Ridge Police confirmed 43-year-old Christopher Kitts was shot and killed by police as they attempted to apprehend him in connection to shooting of East Ridge Corporal Terry Prescott.

Kitts was located after an extensive air and ground search by multiple law enforcement agencies. He engaged officers several times with gunfire before ultimately being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

East Ridge is just outside the city limits of Chattanooga. East Ridge Police chief Stan Allen said the shooting happened off of Ringgold Road.

Allen said the officer is in stable condition at Erlanger Hospital.