Suspect accused of killing Adam Dowdell Jr. identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama State University Department of Public Safety has announced the identity of the suspect charged in the killing of ASU student Adam Dowdell Jr. earlier this month.
20-year-old Ivry Hall of Chicago has been charged with murder. He turned himself in to authorities on Friday.
ASU President Quinton Ross Jr. said the suspect is a fellow ASU student.
No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.
