Survey teams confirm at least three tornadoes impacted Henry, Early Counties Saturday

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – The tornado that struck southern Henry County Saturday has been given a preliminary EF-1 rating by meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee.

On Sunday, survey teams assessed damage in several areas, including locations in Henry County, Houston County, Early County, and other parts of southwest Georgia.

In Haleburg Saturday a mobile flipped, injuring two people. Other structural damage was found to homes in southern parts of the county. Large trees were toppled or snapped, as well.

The Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale ranks damage from tornadoes from EF-0 to EF-5, with EF-5 being the strongest. The rating for the Henry County tornado would place winds between 86 and 110 mph.

Two tornadoes touched down Saturday in Early County, according to NWS meteorologists. One tornado had EF-1 strength while the other twister showed signs of EF-0 damage.

Meteorologists were also in Houston County Sunday examining damage in places like Ashford, Avon, Pansey, and Columbia. Survey teams have not provided information on the Houston County storms.

The National Weather Service said all rankings of tornadoes occurring in Saturday’s storms could change as more analysis is completed in the coming days.