Survey seeks to examine racial relations within north Alabama’s Department of Defense-related jobs

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A racial equality survey has been launched in response to the growing number of communities in north Alabama involved in government-related jobs, as well as unrest that led to protests less than a year ago.

Michael Ward from the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce said the survey was prompted by a national effort led by the Association of Defense Communities.

Ward said this is a crucial survey to understand just where the Redstone Arsenal and related Department of Defense jobs fall when it comes to areas to live near, raise a family, and experience equal standards in racial treatment.

“It’s going to be really really important for us to make sure that as a community we’re as welcoming as possible to all people,” Ward said. “So in order for us to be successful, it’s important to consider how people feel and do what we can to listen to their concerns, and what we can to make it better.”

The survey is available through March 26 and can be completed anonymously, he said. The goal is to get at least a few hundred responses.