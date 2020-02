A new survey finds most college graduates think their degree was worth the effort.

It was conducted by Best Colleges and shows 82 percent of people with a bachelor's degree think it was a good financial investment. Around the same amount of people say the skills they learned in college help with their current jobs.

However, 61 percent say they would have changed their major. Many regret not following their passions, or not picking a major with more job opportunities.