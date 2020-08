According to a new survey from Insurance.com, “Bohemian Rhapsody” is the top driving song for 2020.

The Queen classic claimed 17 percent of driver preferences. 13 percent said they cruise to Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

When no one’s in the passenger seat, the survey found the top guilty pleasure artist was Justin Bieber, followed by Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga.