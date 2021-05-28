SURVEY: Majority of Alabamians support more education spending

A large majority of Alabamians support spending more on education, according to a new survey conducted by the Public Affairs Research Council on Alabama (PARCA).

The survey found that 78% of respondents believe Alabama spends “too little on education,” compared to 74% in 2019 and 68% in 2013. 69% of respondents support increasing taxes to increase education spending, but no single tax option gained majority support.

44% ranked education as the most important service, and several respondents listed “expanded tutoring, increased technology funding, and more mental health counseling” as the top programs to improve education; however, the top priority for new spending was listed as “increasing salary and benefits for teachers.”

A majority of respondents also said that local boards of education were best suited to decide school policy and spending.

Visit the full PARCA survey at parcalabama.org.