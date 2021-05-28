SURVEY: Majority of Alabamians support more education spending

News

by: Zach Hester

Posted: / Updated:

A large majority of Alabamians support spending more on education, according to a new survey conducted by the Public Affairs Research Council on Alabama (PARCA).

The survey found that 78% of respondents believe Alabama spends “too little on education,” compared to 74% in 2019 and 68% in 2013. 69% of respondents support increasing taxes to increase education spending, but no single tax option gained majority support.

44% ranked education as the most important service, and several respondents listed “expanded tutoring, increased technology funding, and more mental health counseling” as the top programs to improve education; however, the top priority for new spending was listed as “increasing salary and benefits for teachers.”

A majority of respondents also said that local boards of education were best suited to decide school policy and spending.

Visit the full PARCA survey at parcalabama.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News