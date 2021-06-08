SURVEY: 60% of concertgoers plan to spend extra to help musicians post-pandemic

After more than a year without live music or large festivals, concertgoers are heading back out to venues… and preparing to spend more to help musicians recover the COVID-19 pandemic.
A recent survey conducted by LendingTree found that 60% of concertgoers said they’d spend more on merchandise, meet-and-greets, or seat upgrades to support artists and their crews who weren’t able to tour during the pandemic.
Overall, 25% of respondents said they plan to go to a concert or music festival this summer with 12% planning to attend a live event in the fall. Further broken down, 32% of Gen-Z respondents said they would attend a concert, compared with 36% for millennials, 23% for Gen-X, and just 10% for baby boomers.
