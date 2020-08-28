Supreme Court of Alabama denies rehearing for former House Speaker Mike Hubbard

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama’s Supreme Court has denied a rehearing for former House Speaker Mike Hubbard, ending his ability to appeal on his six remaining charges in state court.

With his state appeals process now over, Hubbard must serve the sentence handed down on the six of 11 charges that were affirmed back in April 2020.

The six counts that were affirmed by the court were:

Counts 6 and 10: Two counts of receiving a thing of value from a principal. Hubbard was convicted for receiving consulting payments from American Pharmacy Cooperative, Inc. and Edgenuity, Inc.

Two counts of receiving a thing of value from a principal. Hubbard was convicted for receiving consulting payments from American Pharmacy Cooperative, Inc. and Edgenuity, Inc. Count 11: One count of using his position for personal gain. Hubbard was convicted for using his position as Speaker of the House to gain a contract or to increase compensation, in this case through a paid consulting contract with Capitol Cups, Inc.

One count of using his position for personal gain. Hubbard was convicted for using his position as Speaker of the House to gain a contract or to increase compensation, in this case through a paid consulting contract with Capitol Cups, Inc. Counts 12-13 : Two counts of representing, for compensation, a business entity before an executive department or agency. Hubbard obtained meetings with executive branch officials for Si02 Medical Products, Inc.

: Two counts of representing, for compensation, a business entity before an executive department or agency. Hubbard obtained meetings with executive branch officials for Si02 Medical Products, Inc. Count 14: One count of using public property for private benefit. Hubbard was convicted for using his chief of staff’s time to assist with finalizing a a patent owned by a company controlled by Robert Abrams, while receiving consulting payments from Abrams’s company, Capitol Cups.

Now, Hubbard must report to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to enter custody and begin serving his sentence, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

The statement reads in part:

“According to Alabama criminal statutes, Mr. Hubbard’s State appeals now have been exhausted and all that remains is for him to report to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to be processed and turned over to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Mr. Hubbard can no longer avoid being held accountable for his flagrant violations of Alabama’s ethics law.”