Support Tennessee Valley restaurants as part of ‘Dine on 9/29’

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Dine out on Tuesday, September 29, and support your Tennessee Valley restaurants.

The Huntsville Madison County Hospitality Association is offering a day-long food and beverage event to support restaurant and hospitality businesses across the Tennessee Valley.

“Dine on 9/29” is meant to encourage every household in the region to dine out on this special Tuesday. The community is asked to go out for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and/ or cocktails; take out, patio dining, delivery, or physically distanced indoor dining.

Organizers say that every restaurant in our region is invited to participate and restaurant-goers are encouraged to tag the restaurant location and share photos from their meal using the hashtag #dineon929.

The Huntsville Madison County Hospitality Association says they will be awarding 9 gift cards for $29 each for participants that tag #dineon929 throughout the day.

The 2020 Taste of Huntsville was canceled in its original format due to COVID-19.