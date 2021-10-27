Support babies and watch Havoc hockey during the Great Diaper Drive

It’s no secret that we are getting behind the Great Diaper Drive. Now hockey fans can too!

Diapers are the most requested non-food item at the Food Bank of North Alabama, but there are no federal or state safety net programs that provide diaper assistance.

News 19’s Shevaun Brian and the Food Bank of North Alabama will be at a few upcoming Huntsville Havoc games collecting diapers and we are inviting people to swing by the table!

“In my opinion, our fanbase is the most giving fanbase in the SPHL. We have several theme nights throughout the season where we encourage our fans to donate to a charitable cause and this is just another example of that,” said Huntsville Havoc Fan Services coordinator Christian Grospitch. “There’s nothing better than giving back to the community.”

We’ll be at the following games:

October 29: The Pensacola Ice Flyers take on the Huntsville Havoc. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m on trick-or-treat night. We’re asking attendees to donate diapers and wipes in exchange for swag treats.

November 5: The Macon Mayhem take on the Huntsville Havoc. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m on Chick-fil-A’s Country Moo-sic night. If fans bring diapers and wipes to the North Alabama Food Bank table, that would be moosic to our babies’ ears and their butts too.

November 10: The Knoxville Ice Bears skate into town to challenge the Huntsville Havoc. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m on Veterans Night. Tickets for veterans are just $5. We’ll be there collecting for the babies who need clean diapers.

The need for diapers is great, but so is the will to help. Every dollar and diaper donated will benefit families in need in our area through the Food Bank of North Alabama’s Diaper Bank.

There are many locations to drop off donations of diapers, open packages accepted, and wipes: Find a list of participating stores here:

You can also text “DIAPER” to 256-559-3299 to donate or just scan the QR code below.

There are several ways to get involved with The Great Diaper Drive. Find more ideas on how you can help local babies here.

If you are in need of family resources, check the Food Bank of North Alabama’s website for more information.

You can also bring your diapers and donations to drop off in person during our Great Diaper Drive Blitz Day and say hello to News 19 anchor Shevaun Bryan on November 4, at the Walmart located on Madison Blvd.