HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you’ve noticed it’s taking longer to get your car repaired nowadays, you’re not alone.

Prestige Automotive’s owner said their parking lot used to be filled with different makes and models every day. Now, that rotation is nearly stagnant; supply chain issues are costing them the parts they need.

“It jams up the shop. As far as being timely to get cars out, just not happening,” owner Tommy Davis said.

Davis has been a mechanic since the 1980’s, but the last two years are unlike anything he said he’s ever seen. Parts that used to be readily available, are now out of stock. Davis said if a car isn’t drivable, they fix what they can, drag it to a parking spot, and wait.

Some pieces are harder to find than others.

“Anything with airbags, safety related, touch screens, anything computer related,” he said.

Davis said if they don’t have what they need already on-hand…The turnaround time can be brutal, especially for newer models, which have more parts that are vehicle-specific.

“Used to, within about a day or two you could turn most of your cars around,” Davis continued. “Now, it can be three weeks to three months depending on what’s wrong with them. The newer the car, the worse the problem, just no inventory.”

When they do find parts, they have started trying to order more ahead of time, and pre-pay to expedite the process, but even then, the same extreme delays apply to transport time. This creates a guessing game for customer pick ups.

“What we’ve been doing is taking their number, diagnosing the car if it’s still runnable to go home, then calling them when the parts come in.”

When parts do arrive, Davis said he’s still holding his breath.

“The quality control is not there. We’re seeing a lot of mixed-box parts. You open it up, you waited on it for 2 weeks, open it up and the parts aren’t correct,” he said.

He and his techs say this is contributing to a perfect storm, one they hope ends soon. Until then he’s asking for patience and understanding from his customers.