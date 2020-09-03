Supervised learning in high demand at Boys & Girls Club

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Education looks different just about everywhere you go as a result of COVID-19. Some students are fully online, some are on a rotating in-person schedule, others are fully in the classroom. No matter the situation, the Boys & Girls Club is making the necessary adjustments.

Pre-COVID, the club was primarily used for after school activities. Now, the non-profit is offering much needed supervised learning. However, the demand can be hard to manage because of social distancing measures.

How does supervised learning look? Basically students are working on their homework/attending class with another educator in the room to help as needed and keep students on track.

The Boys & Girls Club says meeting educational needs should be priority number one as the future of the community could be in jeopardy.

“Kids need to be able to read on grade level by the time they are in the 3rd grade. If they can’t read on grade level, 70 percent won’t graduate high school,” said Patrick Wynn, the President of the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama.

Keeping young children focused on their computers for digital learning is not easy. The Boys & Girls Club had to beef up their staff to meet the need. Students can stay for supervised learning and after school programs.

The non-profit could use some help. They haven’t been able to hold their regular fundraisers. They even need tutors.

“If someone wants to tutor and they are a math wiz, but they don’t feel comfortable in coming to our facilities, we have some virtual tutoring set up by our volunteer coordinator,” said Wynn.

Click here to help or to get more information.