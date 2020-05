A superpod of dolphins put on quite a show for some lucky boaters off the coast of Orange County, California last weekend.

At least 1,000 common dolphins were spotted just before sunset jumping in and out of the water near Laguna Beach.

Newport Coastal Adventures, which conducts whale watching tours for families, posted this video.

They said it’s not unusual to encounter pods of a couple hundred dolphins, but seeing a group this large doesn’t happen often.