Super Retriever Series Trials happen this week in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The annual Super Retriever Series continues this week with the Super Retriever Series Trials starting on Wednesday.

The trials will take place at Jones Farm and Cove Park in Huntsville. They are free to the public. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, and social distancing is encouraged.

Retrievers and their handlers will participate in a variety of trials that include hunting tests, field trials and all around hunting savvy.

Huntsville has hosted the competition for the last 13 years.

The trials run through Sunday. A detailed schedule of events is available here.