(WHNT) — A beloved Nintendo game is heading to the big screen, and fans across the world can hardly contain their excitement with the trailer for “Super Mario Bros.” launching at New York Comic-Con on Thursday.

Despite much of the setup focusing on Mario’s nemesis Bowser, the Italian plumber, voiced by actor Chris Pratt, appears toward the end of the animated preview heading to the Mushroom Kingdom.

(Courtesy Universal Pictures)

The trailer also tops off with Mario’s brother Luigi venturing into what seems to be the Haunted Mansion.

Charles Martinet, the original voice talent for Mario, is still listed in the credits despite being replaced by Pratt, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black and Seth Rogen.

Although some fans are in an uproar over the casting of Pratt as Mario (with literally no Italian accent in the movie), the film is still set to be well-received.

A live-action version of ‘Super Mario Bros.’ was made starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo in 1993, with some stark reception from critics and audiences alike.

Super Mario Bros. is set to release on April 7, 2023, seemingly tying in with the opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood theme park.