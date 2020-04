Maybe while you and the kids are stuck at home, you can munch on some pretzels.

This yummy treat has been the perfect snack for thousands of years. While it’s unclear when and where it was first created, experts believe the pretzel was first invented by Italian monks around 610 A.D.

The strips of baked dough were folded to resemble arms crossing the chest in prayer. While the average U.S. citizen consumes up to two pounds of pretzels a year, Philadelphians snack on about 12 pounds a year.