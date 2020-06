Get out your spoons or waffle cones – it’s National Chocolate Ice Cream Day!

Everyone has their own favorite flavor, but on June 7, it’s all about that chocolatey goodness. Chocolate ice cream is the second most common flavor, right behind vanilla, and it’s been popular in the United States since the late 19th century.

If plain chocolate is not good enough, you can add marshmallows, nuts, or even chunks of brownie to intensify that sweet, rich flavor.