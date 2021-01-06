Summerville, Ga voters discuss Senate election security, hopes for post-election

SUMMERVILLE, Ga.- Polling places in Summerville, Ga. were bustling with people eager to make their votes count.

“We have too many people out here not voting. Everybody has something to say but don’t nobody want to vote. Everybody needs to vote,” said Chattooga County voter Sophia Foster.

“In there, everybody’s got masks on and social distancing. It’s safe to go out in and vote in person,” said Chattooga County voter Jeremy Collins.

“This is one of the foundations of our Constitution. This is what our country was founded on. This is a right that men and women have died for, fought for. We’re a beacon of freedom for the entire world. We’re the shining city on the hill. That wouldn’t be possible if we didn’t get out and vote,” said another Chattooga County voter Robert Watson.

Watson is one of many who are still not satisfied with the outcome of the general election in November.

“I know our county here, Chattooga County, we went record turnout and went over 80% for Trump. I look at the state of Georgia and it was like that everywhere except for Atlanta, maybe Macon and maybe Savannah and I just don’t believe those three places flipped this state,” explained Watson.

“I understand there’s a need for the mail-in ballots, but I really think it should be very limited as to who can do that. For everyone to be doing it, I just think it leaves so much room for fraud,” added Collins.

Foster disagrees that there has been fraud.

“I don’t think there’s any fraud. I think everything has been equal so far,” said Foster.

While there are doubts about the security of the election, the voters that spoke with News 19 are determined to make their vote count.

“Even if you’re suspicious, even if you’re not sure that your vote is not going to be counted, you still don’t just stay home and say you’re not going to do it,,” added Watson.

In the end, they all told News 19 they are hoping for unity.

“I would really like to see the Christian community step out as a light and a hope for the nation and do it in a way that’s encouraging and uplifting and not judgemental,” said Collins.

“We don’t want to take over, we just want equal rights. We want everything to be equal for everyone. Not just one particular person, but for everybody. Justice for all is what we’re here for,” added Foster.

“I’m hoping that everything goes forward and we get rid of the coronavirus that’s been a very serious issue and that we all may come together and unite as one,” said voter Cynthia Lumpkin.

They are also all ready for campaigning to end.

“So over the political ads. I think we got over 40 phone calls yesterday, all robocalls,” said Watson.

“Our mailbox has been inundated with them. I mean, I get it, but after a while it’s like ok, that’s enough,” added Collins.

“I’m ready to get this over with because I’m tired of looking at all these commercials. I’m tired of looking at my mail all stacked up,” said Foster.