Suicide prevention walk happening Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will hold a suicide prevention walk, “Out of the Darkness,” at Ditto Landing on Sunday, October 17.

The walk, starting at 3:30 p.m., intends to raise awareness and funds for mental health issues and suicide prevention. The entire walk is less than a mile long.

Donations are not necessary to take part in the walk, but organizers say all proceeds will go to the foundation to help fund services like counseling and crisis hotlines among several other projects.

Organizers are looking for volunteers for the walk to help with registration, set up, clean up, and other tasks.

Registration is free and open to the public, and begins at 2:30 p.m. on the day of, or anytime before the event by visiting this site.

Donations are accepted through December 31.

For event information, click here, or contact Jennifer Hall by email or call 205-778-8284.