Subaru ‘Share the Love Event’ gets more opportunities for holiday cheer

HUNTSVILLE Ala. — All over the nation Subaru dealerships are participating in the nationwide Share the Love Event. Every year the car company chooses four national charities and asks their dealerships to pick a local charity, but this year, dealerships could choose to local charities.

The Landers-McLarty Subaru on University Drive has chosen their charities. Carmelita Iglesias, Director of marketing for Frank Williams dealerships said, “Local retailers can select hometown charities and we’ve selected Harris Home for Children and Village of Promise.”

For every new Subaru purchased, a $250 donation on behalf of every new Subaru customer is given during the month of November and December. Iglesias understands that not everyone is in a position to buy a new vehicle this holiday season, so there are other ways the community can contribute.

“We’re also hosting donation drives for our two hometown charities, for Harris Home we’re collecting stockings to be handed out to all of their children on Christmas morning, and for Village of Promise we’re collecting items to support them through their efforts of their child care program such as diapers, baby wipes, applesauce, anything like that.”

Most people think that when they see the Landers-McLarty name that all dealerships are doing the same thing, but Iglesias wants to remind those who would like to donate that it is only at the Landers-McLarty Subaru on University Drive.

The dealership is open every day and are excepting donations daily. All you have to do is come by and pick up a stocking for Harris Home, where you’ll receive a list of items written on a stocking for donations. Then you bring the stockings and donations back to the dealership. For Village of Promise, just come in and grab an angel off of the Village of Promise tree.

The dealership is receiving donations till December 23rd. If you would like to donate, you can visit the dealership or give them a call.