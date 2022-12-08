FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence City Schools (FCS) is asking residents to help them fill an entire school bus with toys.

The annual Stuff-A-Bus event gives people a chance to donate gifts to children in the school system. People can drop off toys, clothing, and other items, which are then taken to families across the city.

Sonja Croone, a social worker with the school system, says the community’s response has been positive.

“These toys are given to local families in our school district,” Croone said. “We are just so blessed to be able to provide for these families.

Croone says gifts for kids of all ages are needed, but especially teenagers.

The bus will be parked at the Walmart on Hough Road in Florence until December 11. Volunteers are available from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. every day.