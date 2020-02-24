Study says a big breakfast can help burn more calories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eat up! A new study says enjoying a big breakfast in the morning can actually help you burn more calories throughout the day.

The new research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism studied a group of healthy young men with a normal body mass index and found the number of calories burned was much higher when they ate a bigger breakfast and a small dinner.

Test results showed they burned more than twice as many calories than those who ate a small breakfast and a large dinner.

Scientists concluded "diet-induced thermogenesis," the amount of energy it takes to process a meal, was higher in the morning than at night.

Although the study showed more calories burned, researchers say this only accounts for about 15% of the total daily calories burned.

Those who are looking to lose weight must also watch what they eat, not just when they eat.