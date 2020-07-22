Study raises concerns about spread of COVID-19 from schools to home

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A new study is raising fresh concerns about how susceptible families with children may be to contracting COVID-19 from their kids returning from school.

The new COVID-19 study comes from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Researchers have found that people are more likely to contract the virus from members of their own households than from those outside their home. The study also finds that the infection rate in households is higher among teenagers and those in their 60’s and 70’s.

The study is adding one more layer of stress for parents debating whether to register their kids for virtual or in-class learning this upcoming school year.

“It does concern us,” says Morgan County School Board Chairman John Holley. “I think our virtual option is probably a better choice especially if the student comes from a household where there may be individuals with immune systems that are compromised, maybe their parents are elderly, they live with their grandparents or maybe they have some immune system deficiency.

But Holley is still stressing that he considers in class learning to be a better educational experience for students if those health concerns are not present.

‘We really believe the best education is when it`s in a traditional format in school,” Holley said. “But we also want the parents to make an educated decision about what is best for their children.”

Jefferson County Medical Officer Dr. Mark Wilson also addressing that study today.

“My appeal to families, and to the teenagers, and to the young adults is to really think about your family, those that you love and to take some responsibility for being careful. It’s not just about you,” Wilson said.