Students who don’t speak English as a first language are more at risk for summer learning loss. Madison has a solution to help.

MADISON, Ala. – School is officially over, but some students aren’t breaking from it just yet.

Madison City Schools rolled out two virtual English learning camps for students who do not speak English as a primary language.

The camps help primary and secondary students learn the English language, while reducing summer learning loss. Educators say summer learning loss is usually a problem for all students,

But it’s especially challenging for students who do not speak English at home.

“Many of our students are brand new to the country, they just enrolled now over a few months ago and without having any access to English at home or academic language at home they are losing their language academic skills twice as fast as their peers. This is critical,” said Madison City Schools Federal Programs Coordinator Natalia Dooley.

Madison students speak 86 different languages collectively, but 15 languages are represented in the English learning camps. Educators are able to target students at risk of not meeting educational standards.

“Spanish is one of the top languages, but we also have Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Russian, German just to name a few,” said Dooley.

Madison City Schools has an elementary English learning initiative called SAIL — Summer Adventures in Learning — that aims to prevent summer learning loss. It’s a community led effort. The Schools Foundation and the Community Foundation helps to sponsor the SAIL program. The elementary portion of the virtual camps is supported by the SAIL initiative.