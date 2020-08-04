Students share how they are getting through pandemic and how one nonprofit is helping

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – For many of the students that had their school year cut short due to COVID-19, sitting in the classroom is probably not missed.

It’s those extracurricular activities that can’t be recreated through virtual reality.

Ayanna Williams is a 16-year-old student who says “It was kind of hard because I know in my theater class I was looking forward to making costumes for a play that we were going to be in, and unfortunately we weren’t able to do it.”

While the show has gone on, It hasn’t been the same.

“At first I though it was going to be more fun that it actually is, so now I want to go back,” says Amir Baidoo.

Both of them are involved with the local nonprofit Every Child Has a A Story. They help students build self-esteem through reading, writing, speaking and more. They already had a virtual presence; now they are stepping that up.

“The biggest thing that we have done this summer is we have published our very first magazine, and every one of the articles in the magazine were written by children between the ages of 8 and 16,” said founder and director Beverly Jones-Durr. “And we made the theme COVID-19.”

Students also have the opportunity to gain skills in entrepreneurship.

“I want to start doing something with pipe cleaners so that I can make things with pipe cleaners and start selling them,” says 9-year-old Michael Louis.

And they are empowered to consider their own ideas of how they would respond in crisis such as this.

“I think that they should move more of this stuff online to where they can just ship it to people’s houses,” says Baidoo.

Even with time in the classroom on hold, these students are showing that their future is still bright.

If you are interested in getting your child involved with Every Child Has A Story you can click this link.

They are also looking for businesses that are interested in being a part of their programs. Youth Talk Magazine, which is all about youth, has its next issue focused on “Mini Moguls”.

This is an opportunity for you to share your business with their growing number of subscribers. If you have a business idea, an established business, or authored a book, they want to hear from you.

You can email director@everychildhasastory.org. Their team will reach out to you.