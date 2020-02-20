Students practice life skills during mock job interviews

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Helping young people get a step ahead is a serious business and one local school is working on a real world way to get them the edge they need.

Wednesday at Madison County High School, the students practiced job interview skills.

They learned everything from how to handle tough interview questions to dressing for an interview to making a case for why they should get the job.

"We want them to communicate professionally, dress professionally, to understand what's expected of them in an interview, and to help them find ways to tell hiring managers and future employers that they have what they're looking for." said Katie Jewart, Career Coach for Madison County Schools.

The exercise was designed to teach important job skills in a fun environment.