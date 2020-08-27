Students escape dorm fire at Miles College

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Miles College is coming together in light of Tuesday night’s fire that erupted in Murchison Hall. The fire was contained to only one room and everyone made it out safely, but not without some challenges.

“The smoke was very severe and so in order to not have to try to exit through it all of that they jumped out of the building,” Bobbie Knight, Miles College President, said. “All of these young men took heroic action last night they left no man behind.”

College President Bobbie Knight said she finds it disheartening knowing these events unfolded last night and says no school wants anything like this to happen under their watch. Knight says three students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two of them were directly related to the fire and they are all recovering.

“These parents have entrusted their family members, their children, to us and we want to make sure they stay as safe as possible,” Knight said.

On Wednesday, Murchison Hall students were busy temporarily moving out of their dorm to other campus housing as clean up and investigation work continues. The first and second floor students should be able to move back in, in the next couple of days. However, students on the third floor are expected to be displaced longer. Despite this, spirits are high knowing no one was severely hurt.

“So just, as a student to embrace my friends who stays in Murchison, some were adversely affected by it, and just to know that everybody is safe was a calming spirit upon this tragedy,” Jaren Ross, a Miles College Student, said.

