HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — A Hazel Green High School student was “removed” from campus after authorities say they had a handgun in their possession.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Hazel Green High School Administrators and MCSO School Resource Officers were alerted to a “security concern” at the school, saying school officials received an anonymous tip that a student had a gun.

The sheriff’s office says one student saw another student with a handgun around 9:40 Wednesday morning.

SROs immediately put a safety plan together and found that claim to be true, adding there were no threats made against any staff member or students.

The MCSO says the student was immediately removed from the school without any issue.

Authorities wanted to remind parents, staff and students during situations like these that the safety and security of those inside the school will always be a top priority, adding that the school district is proactive in taking measures to address situations like these safely and quickly.

“Weapons of any kind are never permitted on our school campuses,” the MCSO wrote. “And there are serious consequences for students who are found in possession of a weapon.”

Madison County School’s Spokesperson Carter Watkins told News 19 that the firearm was found during a search of the student’s backpack, adding that the student will be disciplined “according to the Madison County Board of Education Student Code of Conduct.”

“The Madison County School System takes this incident seriously,” Watkins said. “And we ask for the communities help in addressing the critical issue of student safety. We commend those who reported the safety concern and encourage students to always report safety concerns to school administrators.”

The sheriff’s office added how thankful they are for the school’s SROs and school administrators for their quick actions amid the situation.