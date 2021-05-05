Student found with guns, knife at New Hope High School

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A student was found with two handguns and a knife at New Hope High School Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said administrators received information just after noon that a student was on campus with a weapon. School officials and the school resource officer found the student and found two handguns and a knife, the sheriff’s office said.

The officer took the student into custody, and the sheriff’s office said the student would face charges.

Madison County City Schools officials said parents were notified after the student was taken into custody. The student will face disiciplinary action in accordance with the Madison County Board of Education policy.