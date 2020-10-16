Student artwork honoring Hispanic Heritage month on display at HMCPL







Hispanic Heritage Month artwork on display at Huntsville Madison County Public Library.

Courtesy: Rosie’s International Services, Inc.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Students across North Alabama participated in an art contest focused on celebrating and exploring Hispanic culture.

Kids from multiple schools submitted artwork during Hispanic Heritage Month. The month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and honors the contributions of Hispanic Americans.

Rosie’s International Services, Inc. in Huntsville held the contest and announced winners from the following schools:

Austin Jr. High School – Decatur, AL

Academy for Academic and Arts Magnet School

Madison County Elementary School

New Hope Elementary School

Seminole Boys and Girls Club

Artwork will be on display at the Huntsville/Madison County Public Library through October 30.