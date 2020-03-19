Stuck at home? Tennessee Aquarium offers virtual visits

CHATTANOOGA, TN. – As many adjust to staying home due to coronavirus concerns, the Tennessee Aquarium wants guests to know they can visit anytime from the comfort of their couch.

The aquarium has a collection of live streams featuring some of its most energetic and charismatic residents. The camera feeds allow you to observe otters, penguins and the lively depths of the Secret Reef exhibit.

The streams are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on their website.

Activity sheets are available to make watching the streams more stimulating for kids. They can count the number of times sharks swim past the Secret Reef cam or identify species using a dichotomous key for the reef.

The aquarium and the IMAX 3D Theater will remain closed through at least Friday, March 27.