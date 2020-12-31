Strong Storms With Damaging Winds & Heavy Rain Early Friday

It will be a soggy start to the New Year! Heavy rain and strong, gusty winds will be the main threat for the Tennessee Valley. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a *Marginal Risk* for severe weather for early Friday. The greater chance of severe weather including tornadoes will be to our south and west.

Here is the deal. We have plenty of wind energy. Winds about a mile up will be around 70-80 mph early Friday. We could see winds gust to 50 mph at the surface here. Gusty winds will be the main threat for the Tennessee Valley with this system. Instability is in question for tornadoes.

Plenty of wind energy aloft! Will it make it to the surface?

What To Expect

Here are the main threats for early Friday. Strong winds and flash flooding are concerns. Instability and the lack of strong updrafts likely keep tornadoes away. But again it’s not zero.

Timing

The timing will be just before sunrise in the Shoals to as late as 1pm-2pm for Lookout Mountain. Chances are this could be over by noon Friday. There will be subtle adjustments to the timing of this system as get closer to Friday.

Here is a look at the hour by hour futurecast:

6am

8am

11am

1pm

