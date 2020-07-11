Strong Storms Possible Sunday

A couple of rounds of storms are possible Sunday, but there’s still some question as to where and when the worst of the storms will be. Models have sped up a round of storms in the morning.

Models suggest a morning round of storms

This will be a big cluster of storms we call an MCS (Mesoscale Convective System). These are common in Summer. They can also be difficult to forecast, especially before they form. We should have a little better handle of storm timing and location this evening, so be sure to check back with Meteorologist Christina Edwards this evening to see how we think things will time out. These storms will be capable of gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours.

Depending on how the atmosphere reacts following the first round of storms in the morning, a few scattered showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening will be possible too.

Just like the morning round, these storms could be strong too. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of the Tennessee Valley under a *Marginal Risk* for severe storms.

The SPC defines Marginal Risk as “an area of severe storms of either limited organization and longevity, or very low coverage and marginal intensity.” In other words, isolated severe storms are possible, but they will be limited in duration, coverage, and/or intensity.

If a thunderstorm moves in on you this weekend, there’s a chance the wind could gust over 35 MPH. It may also bring very heavy rain and intense lightning. Be alert!

Track heavy summer storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19! You can also get up-to-date, location-based alerts wherever you are on Live Alert 19.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook