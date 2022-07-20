We need to pay attention to the radar during the day on Thursday. During the afternoon and evening, heavy storms are possible across parts of the Tennessee Valley. The Storm Prediction Center has a *MARGINAL RISK* (Level 1) of severe weather for the southern part of our viewing audience. The greater risk will be across central Alabama.

Futurecast shows heavy storms for the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and hail are the main threats Thursday. Have Live Alert 19 ready to go with alerts turned on just in case you get caught in a strong storm.

Thursday’s Futurecast

After Thursday, it will be more about the heat than the rain through the weekend!