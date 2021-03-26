Strong Storms On Saturday – Gusty Winds & Flooding the Main Threat

We get a break on Friday with a dry mild afternoon. Highs reach the lower to middle 70s. There will be two waves of storms on Saturday. One will be in the morning and another during the late afternoon into the overnight. This is not going to be like what we saw across the state on Thursday. It’s still something to keep a close watch on.

Storm Prediction Center Outlook

The Storm Prediction Center has the Tennessee Valley mainly in a *SLIGHT RISK* for severe storms on Saturday.

This does not look like the same kind of setup we saw Thursday, but it’s something to keep tabs on over the weekend.

Instead, we are anticipating a scenario where large hail may fall along with heavy rain both in the morning on Saturday as well as late in the evening through early Sunday morning.



Two Rounds Of Storms

Any more rain adds to the flooding potential across the entire area. Remember to have our Live Alert 19 app along with a NOAA Weather Radio as we continue through our severe weather season.

