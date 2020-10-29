Stretches you can do while working from home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, health and wellness have never been more important. There are plenty of ways you can keep yourself in shape.

News 19 spoke with a physical therapist and learned some ways you can stretch it out while you’re working from home.

The pandemic has made working from home the new normal for many. Now, you may be doing work on your couch or even sitting on your bed, causing neck and back pain. But there are some stretches you can do at home in order to alleviate some of the strain.

“When you are sitting a lot, your upper trap can get tight,” said Adam Moore the clinical director for P4 physical therapy. “To stretch your upper trap you can take whatever side is aching you can take that opposite ear and bring it through that shoulder. If that is not enough, you can put it behind your back, take your other arm and give your head just a little bit of a pull.”

If you are hunching over a lot, Moore says you can use your doorway as a stretching tool to release your upper back.

“That just helps kind of keep those shoulders pulled back,” explained Moore.

Being active is another important part of staying healthy.

“Trying to get 3 to 5 days a week of at least 30 minutes. It goes a long way in maintaining your health from a cardiovascular standpoint to a strength and mobility standpoint,” said Moore.

If you can’t make it to the gym Moore says, “Try to stretch for 15 minutes even if you cant make it to get a workout that stretching is good for strength and mobility.”

I t’s important not to overdo it. If you are feeling any sort of pain that persists, get it checked out by a doctor.

If you are interested in trying out P4 physical therapy you can reach them at their website. Or give them a call at 256-937-1360.