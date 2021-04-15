Stranger pays for firefighters’ groceries

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A kind-hearted customer footed the bill for Mobile Fire-Rescue’s Engine 12 crew after they were called to an emergency while shopping for groceries Wednesday.

Mobile Fire-Rescue posted on Facebook a photo of a note left by Publix employees in midtown Mobile.

“As our crew on Engine 12 were gathering their groceries for the day, they were called away to respond to an emergency call in the area. They were forced to leave their groceries on the conveyor belt and rush out of the store. Thankfully, the team was not needed, and the call was canceled while E12 was in route. The crew returned to the store to discover their groceries bagged and waiting with this note from store personnel. A large-hearted stranger who was waiting in line with our firefighters decided to flex their generosity this morning. We don’t know who you are, but you are amazing! We’ll certainly pay it forward. We love you, Mobile! Mobile Fire-Rescue